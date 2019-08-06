Making sure your kids are safe on the bus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back this week for many students across the WBRC viewing area and many will be traveling to and from class on the bus.
Police are reminding drivers everywhere to pay attention to the school bus stop signs.
The internet is filled with near miss videos: when a child attempts to cross the street, and a driver does not stop at the sign.
"We're going to be looking out for that, and we're going to be writing tickets for that. And you know the big thing is to make you aware of it. And it's dangerous. And we've got to watch out for our kids," said Irondale Detective Sergeant Michael Mangina.
It’s also important to think about the bus stops themselves.
A lot of children will walk to the bus stop, so drivers need to slow down.
Once the kids are there, they need to wait on the sidewalk if there is one. If not, make sure they are far enough back.
“As long as you’re several steps away from the street, I think that is a safe spot. And don’t move until the bus comes to a complete stop. The door opens and the driver says come on, or ok, or whatever, then enter the bus,” said Mangina.
