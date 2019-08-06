New Bullock County church nearly complete

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An update Tuesday on a community project we first shared with you a few weeks ago.
You may recall 80 volunteers gathered in Bullock County to build a new Mount Hilliard Baptist Church from the ground up. The volunteers were members of Builders of Christ from Georgia. The church is about 90 percent complete. The new church sits mere yards from the old church on Bullock County Road 165 just outside Union Springs.
“Bricking up and we have to finish up some flooring and we’re waitin’ on the pews.. they’ve been ordered.. so just the finishing touches need to be done on it," said Union Springs police chief Danny Jackson.
Chief Jackson also volunteered his time to help build the church. Jackson anticipates the church to be move-in ready by mid-September.
