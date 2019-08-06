Opp using $7 million loan to make repairs

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Opp will receive a $7 million loan to make some much needed repairs.
“It’s going to greatly improve our infrastructure," said Opp Mayor Becky Bracke. "Nothing has been done with our infrastructure really since it was installed. I can’t even tell you the year so there’s a lot of need and it’s going to make a lot of difference in our community.”
The money will be used to improve the city’s roadways, water and sewer lines.
“Paving doesn’t usually go into the utility part of it, but they said if they tore it up they would fix it,” Bracke said.
The project will be funded by a USDA loan for 40 years at a low interest-rate. It will be the largest infrastructure project in the city in 40 years.
The multi-year, multi-phase project is set to begin in 2020.
