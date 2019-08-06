Strong winds damage cell tower in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Strong winds in southeastern Lee County caused damage to a cell tower.
According to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, a Significant Weather Advisory was issued Monday evening, and the system contained wind speeds in excess of 40 mph. The winds damaged a Southern LINC tower, multiple utility lines and trees.
Lee County EMA said technicians will assess the damage to the tower Tuesday and will decide if replacements are needed. Technicians assessed nearby AT&T and Verizon towers to ensure they were still operational.
