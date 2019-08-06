Summer in full force

Heat cranking up, rain chances dropping down

Eric's Tuesday No Wait Weather forecast
By Eric Snitil | August 6, 2019 at 4:50 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 5:31 AM

Less rain and more heat will be the name of the game for the next few days.

Temperatures will crank up into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon, likely giving us a heat index around the 100 degree mark for a bit. Coverage of storms won’t drop to zero, but it’s a much lower number than the last few days. Your chances of getting wet hover around 30-40%.

Future radar
We’re hotter still Wednesday and Thursday, enough to drive the heat index up to 105. Rain chances will pick back up into the weekend allowing the heat to back off some.

Heat
