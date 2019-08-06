Teenager dies after accident with Walker Co. Deputy on Friday

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - 14-year-old Austin Aaron has passed away due to injuries sustained in an accident Friday night.
According to authorities, the accident happened at 10:51 p.m. on AL 69 S. at the intersection of Old Tuscaloosa Road. The accident involved a Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy and 14-year-old Austin Aaron who was driving an ATV.
Austin was transported to Children’s Hospital. He died from injuries he sustained in the accident.
The deputy was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center for treatment.
The Jasper Police Department requested that Alabama State Troopers respond and investigate the accident.
The Walker County Sheriff released the following statement via Facebook.
A vigil was held Monday night for Austin.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.