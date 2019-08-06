18-year-old charged after vehicle stolen, victim injured

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old has been charged after the Dale County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a victim’s car and led deputies on a pursuit.
According to Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, Kevone Smith of Dothan is charged with theft of property first degree.
Bynum says the charges are related to an incident which began around 4:30 p.m. on East Main Street in Clayhatchee. The victim told deputies he had listed his vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace. While he was in the process of showing the vehicle to Smith, he jumped into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive off.
Bynum says the victim was dragged for several feet as the suspect tried to leave. The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
After the incident, a BOLO for the vehicle and Smith was given to surrounding counties. Bynum says a Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the vehicle and, after a brief pursuit, the Smith crashed the vehicle and ran.
Smith was later taken into custody and turned over to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.
