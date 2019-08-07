Camp ASCCA in Jackson’s Gap receives huge donation

The Alabama Elks Association donated $50,000 to Camp ASCCA, a special camp for children and adults with disabilities. (Source: Camp ASCCA)
By Bryan Henry | August 7, 2019 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 5:34 PM

JACKSON’S GAP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Elks Association made a generous donation to Camp ASCCA Wednesday.

Alabama Elks donated $50,000 to the camp in Jackson’s Gap. Camp ASCCA is a special camp for children and adults with disabilities. Members of the Elks association cooked hamburgers for camp participants. For the campers, the activities included horseback riding, zip-lining, swimming and riding in a pontoon boat.

Camp ASCCA leaders say the funding will be used for capital improvement projects at the facility.

