1 in custody, 1 sought after car flees police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is in custody and another is being sought after a car fled police before crashing.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 7 p.m. in the area of Air Base Blvd. and Terminal Road, but the vehicle fled. The car crashed, and one of the occupants, who sustained minor injuries, was taken into custody.
Williams said the other occupant fled the vehicle and has not been apprehended. Charges against the occupant in custody are pending.
