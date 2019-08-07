Dadeville store robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, the sheriff’s department received a 911 call at around 1:13 a.m. Wednesday morning reporting a robbery at Store 19 on County Road 34 in Dadeville. A preliminary investigation revealed a man wearing dark pants, a hoodie, white gloves, and something covering his face entered the store armed with what appeared to be a pistol-grip type shotgun
Abbett said no one was physically harmed during the incident, but an undisclosed amount of money has been reported taken.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the sheriff’s department at 256-825-4264, Secret Witness Hotline at 256-827-2035, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), 911, or local law enforcement agencies.
