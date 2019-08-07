A day of ‘firsts’ for students, one teacher in Alex City

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - First day jitters, first day excitement at Alex City Schools.
Olivia Miller couldn’t wait to close the door on the summer break and hit the books again.
“A little bit nervous, but when we first got here it was all cool," said the fourth grader at Nathaniel Stephens Elementary School.
Myles Ruffin felt the same way. Ruffin is a young man of few words, but pleased to be back in school.
“Because I’ve been away for so long," said the 9-year-old.
Perhaps no one more was excited than Ricki Mahan, one of 54 new teachers hired this year for Alex City Schools, and one of 25 fresh out of college.
“Started in nursing school and realized that was not my calling and this is where I needed to be.. and I love it," said Mahan.
The 54 new hires is slightly higher than the total from last year. Alex City has its own school district; five public schools, 3,000 students and 250 teachers.
A day to remember not only for students, like Olivia and Myles, but also for Mahan. Day one just happened to be her 25th birthday.
And to help celebrate the occasion, mom showed up unannounced, driving almost two hours to deliver a bouquet of pink roses. Mahan was clearly surprised.
Mahan’s little fourth graders then sang “Happy Birthday.”
A day of “firsts” for Myles, Olivia and Ricki, a day that more than got off on the right foot to begin the new year.
Nathaniel Stephens Elementary School is headed by principal Dr. Mary Holloway, who is beginning her 35th year in education.
