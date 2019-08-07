Editorial: California Dreamin’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - I had posted an editorial months ago about the need to build a wall around the state of California.
Of course, I was attempting to be humorous. However, at the same time noting we shouldn’t endorse the mindset of many of their politicians with policies allowing non-citizens to vote and having the state dictate what a restaurant should be allowed to be put on children’s menus.
Well my thoughts on leaders in California has not changed and in fact it has only gotten worse.
The City of Berkley, California is suggesting getting rid of gender-specific terms from city code. Among the changes: “Manhole” will now be referred to as “maintenance hole” and “Manpower” will now be called “human effort.” “He/she” is now to be referred to as “they" and sorority/fraternity are now to be called “Greek system.”
With all the issues they have over there I would think they would focus on something more important.
Before you know it the Man Cave will now be called the Gender Free Dwelling…The She Shed will need to be The all-inclusive Outer building and the Bill of Rights will just be called Rights because we all know that “Bill” is a man’s name.
