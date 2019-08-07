Former judge banned from bench for life

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has forbidden a former Coffee County judge from ever serving on the bench again. That comes after Christopher Kaminski admitted to ethics violations.
Kaminski dated an attorney whose cases he presided over, a relationship that began while he was still married.
He also “used the prestige of his office,” to gain access to courtroom surveillance footage that was then used to conceal the relationship between him and the attorney.
Kaminski resigned last month, when a scathing report detailing his unethical behavior was released by the Court of the Judiciary.
Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Kaminski in 2015. He was elected to a full term in 2016 and began serving that term in January 2017.
With Kaminski’s resignation, Gov. Kay Ivey must now appoint an interim judge.
Besides being barred from becoming a judge again, he will also pay fines of about $2,300.
The name of his attorney girlfriend has not been made public because she faces no charges.
