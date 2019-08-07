High heat, strong storms

Breaking news: It's getting hot again.
Temperatures will climb into the middle 90s this afternoon with a heat index of 100+ degrees. We'll have a few showers and storms around into the afternoon, our typical Summer flavor, meaning many areas won't see much. We'll have to watch these storms late afternoon into the evening. Not impossible we see one or two with some wind/hail issues in there.
A northwest flow aloft this time of year makes for a difficult forecast. Organized complexes of thunderstorms have a tendency to ride that flow into Alabama, but are difficult to predict with much lead time. It's something we'll have to watch as our currently low rain chances could be affected if we see another one of these complexes forming.
Temperatures tomorrow appear headed for the middle and upper 90s. That will give us a heat index of 105+ degrees, possibly justifying the need for a Heat Advisory.
