Masked suspect robs Enterprise restaurant at gunpoint

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.
According to Lt. Billy Haglund, police responded to a robbery call at La Bamba restaurant on Rucker Blvd. at 8:28 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told officers that a man brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register then took the money and fled.
Witnesses said the suspect is about 5-feet-6-inches, 250 pounds, and was wearing a camo face mask and a black T-shirt with a map of the state of Alabama on it. No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Anyone with information in this crime should call the police department at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip here.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.