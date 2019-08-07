National Night Out in Montgomery draws crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign designed to strengthen relationships between community members and law enforcement officials.
Over 16,000 communities from all 50 states participated in this year’s National Night Out campaign, and around 45 neighborhoods took part in Montgomery.
Alma Golson has lived in Gibbs Village West for 16 years, and has been organizing the neighborhood’s annual National Night Out event ever since.
“I love to meet and greet my new neighbors," Golson said.
Events like the one in Gibbs Village West were taking place all across the city on Tuesday night.
“We’ve got food and games, and we’ve got the Montgomery Fire and Rescue Department coming, and also we’re going to have the Montgomery Police Department come," said Joe Holley, the neighborhood president for Green Acres.
The purpose of the national event is to bring police and people together under positive circumstances.
“Part of building trust is building relationships - long-lasting relationships,” said MPD Police Chief Ernest Finley.
That means connecting with members of the community on a more personal level.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.