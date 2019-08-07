Opelika making all sidewalks, government buildings ADA compliant

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika city officials have made it their mission to make all sidewalks and government buildings ADA compliant.
“We decided a few years ago that we had some areas that were not ADA compliant. Some of our city buildings, certainly some sidewalks and some intersections, and we made it a goal to do something about it,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said.
Mayor Fuller says that they plan on spending about $5 million to get the job done, and all of the work should be completed by 2023.
“We’re moving in the right direction," he said. "We’re investing a good bit of taxpayer money to make this happen, but it’s worthwhile and so we’re going to be proud of the finished product.”
City officials said that although this work is geared toward people with disabilities, it will extend to the entire community.
“The great thing about this is not only does this provide ease of movement and mobility for somebody that has a disability, but also somebody as simple as pushing a stroller or a young child riding a bike. With this we will be removing tripping hazards and allowing for easier movement,” said Opelika ADA Compliance Officer Kevin Rice.
The intersection of Avenue B and South 9th Street is the first major intersection to be completed. Work on that intersection is expected to wrap up Tuesday.
Officials say after that intersection is completed, a meeting will be held to ensure that the design is one they want to stick with.
