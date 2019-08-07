Police: Woman who impersonated officer had MPD badge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is being charged after Montgomery police say she impersonated a police officer.
Regina Allen, 55, is charged with one count of impersonating an officer.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called to a business in the 400 block of Coliseum Boulevard. Once there, a clerk told officers a suspected shoplifter had showed the clerk a police badge after being confronted.
Williams says officers located the suspect nearby and found that she did have a Montgomery Police badge in her possession. The suspect, identified as Allen, was transported to a local hospital after requesting medical treatment.
Williams says the badge belonged to a retired officer. Investigators are working to find out how the badge came into her possession.
Allen was later placed under arrest and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
