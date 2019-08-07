Rep. Sewell to host 8th Annual Job Fair in Selma Thursday

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is set to host her 8th Annual Job Fair at Wallace Community College Selma on Thursday.
“Our annual Job Fair is one of the most important events that we host all year,” Sewell said. “Each year we alternate between urban and rural parts of the district and this year I’m excited to be returning to my home town of Selma.”
More than 70 employers from 14 industry sectors will be on hand for the event. They’ll have positions in fields such as manufacturing, hospitality, automotive, healthcare and state and local government.
The job fair, which is free to the public, will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at WCCS, located at 3000 Earl Goodwin Pkwy.
Come out and find job opportunities with companies like Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Inc., Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Regions Bank, the Personnel Board of Jefferson County, the State of Alabama Personnel Department, Vaughan Regional Medical Center, the Alabama Department of Corrections, Bush Hog, Coca Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., Tekpak Inc., Austal USA, GD Copper, Alabama Power and many others.
