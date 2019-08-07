Road closures set for Thursday, Saturday in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown construction project will impact you if you travel or work in the area around the Capital Parking Deck on Madison Ave. this Thursday and Saturday.
On Thursday, Aug. 8 - North Bainbridge Street from Madison Avenue to Monroe Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until noon.
If you work at the Alabama Department of Labor, the North Bainbridge Street exit will be closed during that time frame. You can still use Madison Avenue to enter and exit.
On Saturday, Aug. 10 - North Bainbridge Street from Madison Avenue to Monroe Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Parking deck traffic will need to use North Decatur Street for entry/exit from during that time frame.
The Alabama Dept. of Labor exit to North Bainbridge Street will also be closed during that time. You will need to use Madison Avenue to enter and exit.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.