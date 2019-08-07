SEC unveils Alabama, Auburn 2020 football schedules

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have yet to kickoff the 2019 college football season, but the 2020 season schedules are already here for Alabama and Auburn, and they’re both LOADED with must-see football games.
First with Alabama. The Crimson Tide kick their 2020 season off with the University of Southern California Sept. 5 in Arlington. They’ll have highlighted matchups at home against Georgia (Sept. 19), Mississippi State (Oct. 17) and close out with Texas A&M (Nov. 21) and Auburn (Nov. 28) in back-to-back weeks.
For the Tigers, it’s a tough road schedule in 2020 that’ll really put Auburn to the test. After opening at Jordan-Hare with Alcorn State Sept. 5, the Tigers will play a neutral-site game against North Carolina in Atlanta the following week and then go to Ole Miss Sept. 19. The Tigers also travel to Georiga in October for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry before hosting Texas A&M right after. They’re on the road against Mississippi State to close out the month of October and then face the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium to close out the regular season.
The biggest change in the 2020 season for the Tide and Tigers is mostly highlighted before the Iron Bowl matchup. In years past, Auburn faced a tough stretch in Georgia and Alabama in back-to-back weeks. In 2020, the Auburn Tigers get Georgia Oct. 10 and close the season with LSU at home Nov. 21 before traveling to play Alabama Nov. 28.
For Alabama, their November 2020 schedule is brutal in its own right. The Tide hit their bye Oct. 31 and open November at LSU on Nov. 7 and close out the month at home against TAMU Nov. 21, and Auburn Nov. 28.
