Truck driver indicted year after Auburn student’s death

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested more than a year after the 18-wheeler he was driving crashed into the back of an Auburn University student’s vehicle, killing her instantly.
Robert Anthony Lockwood, 45, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Houston County. His arrest was prompted by a Lee County grand jury’s decision to indictment him one count of manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Cassidy Meadows.
The crash happened on July 25, 2018, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Auburn. Lockwood was driving a tanker truck filled with jet fuel when he hit the back of Meadows’ 2013 Kia Soul.
The crash set off a chain reaction that shut down the interstate for hours.
An investigation into the cause of the crash revealed Lockwood was distracted by an electronic device while driving the tanker. His semi struck Meadows’ vehicle before Lockwood even applied the brakes, according to authorities.
The findings were handed over to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, who then presented the case to a grand jury.
Lockwood is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, Alabama State Troopers, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.