18-year-old, juvenile arrested in Dothan burglary investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old as well as a juvenile have been arrested by Dothan police in connection to a burglary investigation involving a Dothan business.
On Monday, police say Performance Machine Works was a victim of an attempted burglary. Surveillance video caught the suspects damaging the locks in an attempt to break into the business. Their attempts proved unsuccessful, and so they tried their luck at the rear of the building, damaging the roll-up doors before fleeing on foot.
The next night, police say the same two suspects were caught on video at the same business, and were able to get into the business via the rear of the building. Once inside, police say the suspects stole five handguns and damaged a glass case.
Patrol officers were able to identify a suspect in the burglary and made contact with them at an apartment complex on W. Inez Road. Investigators were called to the scene and a search warrant was conducted at the home of the suspects.
During the search, all five handguns were recovered as well as clothing that was worn during the burglary.
The Dothan Police Department arrested Jamir Yasin Baxter of Dothan and charged him with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of third-degree attempted burglary. He has been placed in jail under a $10,000.00 bond.
A juvenile was also arrested and charged with third-degree attempted burglary and was placed in the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center.
