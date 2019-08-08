Adoptable pooch loses doghouse in couple’s divorce

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Divorces are rough. And they’re especially ruff when you’re the pet neither party can take after the party comes to an end.
That’s the issue for a sweet dog at the Montgomery Humane Society who lost his doghouse in the split. Now, “Roo” needs a new roof, and he’s hoping you’ll take him in.
The MCHS says Roo is an 18-month-old retriever/lab mix that’s up-to-date on all his vaccinations. He’s also heartworm negative, microchipped, and neutered.
You can’t do anything about the broken marriage, but you can give this pup, and many others at the shelter, the furever home they deserve.
