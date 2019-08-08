Adoptable pooch loses doghouse in couple’s divorce

Roo needs to find a new roof. He's hanging out right now with some friends at the Montgomery County Humane Society. (Source: Montgomery County Humane Society)
By John Shryock | August 8, 2019 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 4:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Divorces are rough. And they’re especially ruff when you’re the pet neither party can take after the party comes to an end.

That’s the issue for a sweet dog at the Montgomery Humane Society who lost his doghouse in the split. Now, “Roo” needs a new roof, and he’s hoping you’ll take him in.

Well the big “D” happened in my family…..There was a divorce in our home and no one could take me. They brought me in...

Posted by Montgomery Humane Society Adoptable Pets on Thursday, August 8, 2019

The MCHS says Roo is an 18-month-old retriever/lab mix that’s up-to-date on all his vaccinations. He’s also heartworm negative, microchipped, and neutered.

You can’t do anything about the broken marriage, but you can give this pup, and many others at the shelter, the furever home they deserve.

