Annual safety training required for volunteer youth coaches, trainers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama law hopes to prevent youth sports injuries by requiring safety training for coaches and trainers.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, four million youth sports injuries occur each year in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said half of those injuries are preventable. The Coach Safety Act, Alabama Act 2018-0496, requires unpaid or volunteer coaches or trainers associated with youth athletics for children under 14 years old who practice or play on public property to complete five training requirements on an annual basis.
The law’s goal is to offer instruction to volunteers about ways to properly respond to and prevent serious injury in children and youth. The law applies to athletic coaches and trainers statewide for football, basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, cheerleading, ice hockey and field hockey, lacrosse and other sports considered high risk of a child or youth sustaining a serious injury.
Coaches must receive training on all of the following areas each year:
- Emergency preparedness, planning and rehearsal for traumatic injuries.
- Concussions and head trauma.
- Heat and extreme weather-related injury familiarization.
- Physical conditioning and training equipment usage.
- Heart defects and abnormalities that can lead to sudden cardiac death.
For more information, click here.
ADPH said health care professionals with acute life support training can be exempt from the course requirements.
