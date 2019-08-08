Armed robbery suspect sought in Tallapoosa County

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officers in Tallapoosa County are asking the public for help identifying a man who committed an armed robbery early Wednesday morning at a Dadeville store.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call just before 1:15 a.m. reporting a robbery at Store 19 on County Road 34. Deputies and Dadeville police officers responded to the scene to investigate.
Surveillance video shows the suspect with what authorities say appears to be a pistol grip type shotgun.
The suspect was wearing dark pants, a hoodie, and white gloves. His face was completely covered when he came into the store and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of money.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or at at www.215STOP.com.
