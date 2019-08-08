2019 Fever 1st and 10 Preview: Jeff Davis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2018 was unkind to the Jeff Davis Volunteers, who finished 3-7, but it’s a new year and that means it’s time to flip the page.
“Last year left a sour taste in our mouths, so we’re anxious to get back out here and go to work,” said Jeff Davis head football coach Lee Carter.
Carter begins his seventh season as the head ball coach, and says that last year, they got away from what their program has been known for under his tenure.
“Last year we kind of got away from what I thought was the staple of our program and that was discipline, but this year we’re back to playing disciplined football,” said Carter.
In fact, the Volunteers began last season 0-4 before defeating Sidney Lanier in the last week of September. But they ended the year with two straight wins over Enterprise and Northview. Those last two wins gave coach Carter and his Jeff Davis team something to build on heading into 2019.
Now, the summer’s over and they’re looking to start a push. After making the Class 7A playoffs in 2017, the Volunteers missed last season, the only MPS school to miss out on postseason play.
This year, they open with a familiar foe. The Carver-Montgomery Wolverines. A team who beat Jeff Davis in last year’s season opener.
“Carver’s a good program. Traditionally, they’ve been pretty good. They’ve got a great coach in coach James Thompson, who’s one of my good friends, that’ll be a great game.”
Coach Carter and Carver’s coach Thompson go way back, but Carter doesn’t just want his Volunteers team to beat Carver, he wants to beat all the MPS schools.
“Any city game you wanna win, but he’s a good guy. I know all those coaches over there, they know us, the players know each other, so everybody wants those bragging rights for a year.”
Jeff Davis and Carver kck things off Thursday, Aug. 22 as part of the AHSAA Kickoff Classic.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.