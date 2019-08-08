2019 Fever 1st and 10 Preview: Wetumpka Indians

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, high school football teams across the state hit the gridiron filled with excitement and energy about the new season. The same was true for the Wetumpka Indians.
“These guys have been waiting for this day. They’ve done a super job all summer getting ready, but they’re excited about transitioning out of t-shirts and shorts and puttin’ pads on,” said Wetumpka High School head football coach Tim Perry.
The Indians have enjoyed enormous success over the last two seasons. They’ve compiled a record of 24-5 with trips to the state title game in 2017 and the semifinals in 2018. Coach Perry attributes their winning culture to several things.
“It’s been a collective effort. It’s great coaching staff, it’s an outstanding group of young men who have bought into what we’re teaching them. Our administration’s super supportive and behind us, our community is excited," said Perry. "So altogether we’ve built that, and you want expectations to be high - you want them to be realistic, but you want them to be high - and so these guys have accepted these expectations and we’ve been blessed the last couple years to be in a position to either play for a state championship - that’s our goal. It’s exciting when you see the players get excited about it.”
But this season is a new year. There will be new faces who step up to lead this team, and that’s what the next several weeks will reveal.
“This time of year we’re trying to search for an identity, a personality,” said Perry. “What can we do offensively? Defensively?”
In order to continue a long streak of making the playoffs this decade, this Wetumpka team will need to bring the effort, something that hasn’t been a problem.
“The great thing about this group is the effort they give. They’ve given us this great effort all summer long. We’ve worked them extremely hard, they don’t back down away from it,” said Perry. "They understand. Having some success helps, they understand now the value, the hard work and so that makes our job easier as coaches.”
The Indians open up their 2019 season Aug. 23 on the road against the Fairhope Pirates.
