Gov. Ivey awards $1.2 million to help make Ala. roads safer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.2 million in grants to go toward extra enforcement of Alabama’s traffic safety laws.
Ivey said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will use the grants to target “hot spots” where speeding and drunken driving are known to be problems. The grants will allow for additional patrols and overtime in those locations.
“Obeying Alabama’s traffic laws – following speed limits, buckling up and not driving impaired or distracted – saves lives,” Ivey said. “I commend our state troopers at ALEA for the work they do to make our roadways safe for all drivers, and I am pleased to provide these funds for extra enforcement in problem areas.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the funds available for the grants. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grants.
