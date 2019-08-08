Heat Advisory in effect today

A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Alabama Thursday.
Partly cloudy skies will allow temperatures to climb into the middle and upper 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will surge to 105+ degrees, getting us into the danger range. Outdoor activities will need to be closely monitored and best accomplished either early in the morning or later in the evening outside of the hottest hours of the day. Remember your pets, too. They need plenty of cold water and shade, or better yet, a day in the air conditioning.
Some of you will get relief in the for of afternoon thunderstorms. Coverage isn't widespread, but a few storms will be out there. Given the high heat situation, there is ample instability. That will support stronger storms and a few could become severe weather damaging winds or small hail.
There really isn’t any significant relief on the horizon. We’re in the middle 90s through the weekend with heat index values in the 100-105 degree range. We may trend even hotter into next week, so get used to this. It’s going to stick around for awhile.
