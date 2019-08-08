High school football teams tackle the heat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Park Crossing Thunderbirds are gearing up for the start of football season.
Park Crossing’s first football game of the season is set for Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. against Lee High School, but before the Thuderbirds and Generals battle it out on the gridiron, the Thunderbirds are going head-to-head against another tough opponent: the heat.
With highs in the upper 90s on Wednesday, Park Crossing’s head football coach, Clayton Harris, took extra precautions before his players put on their pads.
“The biggest thing is making sure all of the guys stay hydrated," Harris said.
Multiple water stations were set up on the sidelines during Wednesday’s practice.
“We have them (water stations) set up all the way across the field at basically every team position so that the guys don’t have to run far to get water," Harris said.
There was also an athletic trainer on hand looking for signs of heat exhaustion in the players.
“We have an athletic trainer, we have water coolers, we also give the guys Gatorade after practice just to make sure nobody starts cramping," Harris said.
Teresa Nezgoda has been the football team’s athletic trainer for the past two years. Nezgoda is at all of the team’s practices and games.
“We scan for the kids that look like they’re getting lightheaded, if they’re just not acting right, if they’re slow to get up, that kind of thing, if they start breathing hard and if they’re just not acting right," Nezgoda said.
Nezgoda has measures in place in case a player falls ill.
“We have ice tubs ready and available, we have cold towels and we get them in out of the heat immediately. We also have our emergency action plan that everybody has practiced and rehearsed," Nezgoda said.
Because of the heat, practicing outside during this time of the year can be problematic. That’s why the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has the following guidelines in place for football players:
- Week 1: Only shorts and helmets are allowed for the first two days of fall football practice. Shoulder pads and helmets are allowed on the third practice day, but only for 90 minutes, and on the fourth practice day, but only for two hours. On the fifth practice day, a full-speed contact practice, in full gear, is allowed, but only for 90 minutes.
- Week 2: Alternating days of full-speed contact practice is allowed, but must not exceed two hours. In addition, one intra-squad scrimmage is allowed during week two.
- Week 3: Alternating days of full-speed contact practice is allowed, but must not exceed two hours. In addition, one interscholastic scrimmage is allowed during week three.
- Week 4 through the end of the season: A total of 90 minutes of full-speed contact practice per week is allowed.
- In all sports, two-a-day practices must not be conducted on consecutive days.
- When two-a-day practices are conducted, a four hour break is required between the end of the first practice and the beginning of the second practice.
- In football, only one practice per day can be in full pads. The other practice that day must be in helmets and shoulder pads only.
