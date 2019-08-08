Hundreds turn out for Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s 8th annual job fair

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Inside the Wallace Community College gym in Selma, hundreds hoped to “score” with a job offer.
That was Ashley McClain’s goal.
“I came to leave a good impression," said McClain.
The job fair was held in the middle of what’s known as the Black Belt, traditionally an area with highest unemployment rate in the state. In fact, the jobless rate was more than 13 percent during the Great Recession 10 years ago.
“We’re at 5.3 percent average unemployment within the 14 counties," said Congresswoman Terri Sewell, who represents the 7th Congressional District in Alabama.
No doubt a major improvement, but employers say finding good workers is a constant problem. Two main reasons for that, they tell us; an untrained skill set and many can’t pass a drug test.
“It’s imperative we pay special attention to the most vulnerable in our community," said Sewell.
“We have a program called, ‘Ready To Work,’" said Wallace Community College President Dr. James Mitchell.
Mitchell says his own school has around 25 job openings.
“Security monitors, campus police officers," said Mitchell.
The 70 employers at the job fair represent around 500 jobs available, 500 jobs beyond Dallas County and throughout the Black Belt.
Even with the challenges of finding qualified employees, Nikki Butler says setting up a booth at any job fair is never a waste of time.
“I think when you show you’re investing in your company and in the people more, you’re going to get more participation," said Butler, who is the division HR manager for Plantation Patterns, LLC.
Butler says the company has 15 openings.
We take you back to Ashley McClain. She took the first step, showed a winning attitude and walked away with not one but three offer job offers.
“That brings joy to me," said McClain.
And with that joy McClain went home to determine which one suited her the best.
Congresswoman Terri Sewell says she typically moves the job fair around throughout the 7th Congressional District.
