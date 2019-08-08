Library to sell thousands of books, other items as fundraiser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City-County Public Library is selling thousands of books this weekend.
Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., thousands of items, including rare and vintage titles, will be for sale at drastically reduced prices. It’s all to raise money to support the Montgomery City-County Library, and its programs.
the City of Montgomery and Montgomery County fund the library's basic necessities, but there is little left over for programs such as it's life long learning initiative that brings in authors, the Saturday morning chess club, and the library's Voices for Black History event. The money raised from selling these books will go directly towards those projects.
Last year, the book sale raised approximately $10,000.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.