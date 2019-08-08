McCraney pleads not guilty to 1999 double-homicide

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Coley McCraney, the man charged with murdering two Dothan teens, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning. The arraignment in Dale County Circuit Court took less than five minutes.
McCraney did not speak during the hearing. When Circuit Judge William Filmore asked for his plea on capital murder and rape charges, it was defense attorney David Harrison who responded with the not guilty plea.
Police say, in 1999, McCraney shot Northview High School students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. He is also charged with raping Ms. Beasley.
Police found their bodies in Ozark, locked in the trunk of a car. Investigators say they solved the cold case after DNA linked McCraney to Ms. Beasley.
Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams said a trial date could be set in the next few weeks.
Defense attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scrarbrough believe that trial could be in Spring, 2020.
McCraney is jailed without bond.
