Mom recounts horror seeing shots fired in school carpool line

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother waiting in a carpool line to drop off her child for the third day of classes at a Montgomery elementary school quickly found herself stuck in the middle of gunfire.
Tami Sellers recounted the horror she and her 6-year-old daughter went through in the parking lot at Blount Elementary School.
“Bullets were literally inches from my vehicle,” she said. “The gate was locked, that would have been the only safe escape. I couldn’t move the car."
Sellers’ car was between two other parents who are said to have been involved in a road rage situation that boiled over in the school waiting line. During the dispute, one parent pulled out a gun and shot at the other parent, Montgomery Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams said.
“I was trapped,” Sellers said. “One subject was behind us, one was in front!...We had no where to go.”
“Pop. Pop.” Sellers recalled hearing. Then she immediately jumped into action, screaming at her daughter, “Get down now. Now.”
Inquisitive, her young child asked why, then said “Why Mommy? Why? I’m scared. Is that a gun?”
Another “Pop.”
“Where is Rylan,” the girl asked?" of an older sibling who had already gotten onto a bus to be transferred to another school. Then, Sellers said they heard yet another “Pop.”
“I watched a man shoot towards my car as my baby screamed,” Sellers explained. “As I tried to find a way out. Bullets inches from my window.”
The two ended up in the car’s floorboard, Sellers recalled, saying she was trying to shield her child with her own body as best she could.
The target of the shooting ran inside the school for safety, according to Montgomery Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Martha Earnhardt. The shooter also went into the school and handed the gun over to office staff.
The gun was then secured in the school safe and the suspect waited in the office until officers arrived. Both parents have since been taken into custody. Their identities have not yet been released.
There were no injuries in what could have been a deadly situation.
After the ordeal was over, Sellers said she and her daughter made it to a safe place across the street.
“I pulled my baby from the car and held her. We cried,” she explained.
“The worst part is that my daughter asked me why they don’t have drills for this too,” the mom said. “It’s time for change. I want someone to look my baby in the face and tell her why what happened was ok. How am I supposed to make her feel ok.”
