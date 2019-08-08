South Ala. man found not guilty of murdering brother

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man who was arrested and charged in connection to a July 4, 2018, homicide has been set free.
WTVY reports a jury found Matthew Forehand not guilty Wednesday of killing his brother. His attorney had argued Forehand shot and killed Andrew Shelley Forehand out of self-defense during the Independence Day holiday.
The shooting is said to have stemmed from a family dispute.
WTVY reports witnesses on the stand said Andrew, who lived with his grandmother, often mistreated her. The situation reached a boiling point with other family members, including the defendant, when Andrew allegedly stole the grandmother’s air conditioning unit to buy drugs.
The brothers were involved in an incident earlier in the day, but it was a confrontation that night at the home on Cottonwood Road in the Lovetown Community that turned fatal.
It took two days for the jury to return with its verdict.
