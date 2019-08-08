Student opposes board’s decision to remove valedictorian honors at graduations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The decision made by the Huntsville City School Board to no longer honor a valedictorian or salutatorian at graduation came as a surprise to many local residents, but it hit especially hard for one student who has been working her entire high school career to be recognized as the top of her class next May.
Ella Burch, a senior at Huntsville High School, has ranked No. 1 in her class of nearly 400 students for the past two years. Given the GPA gap she says currently exists between her and the students she knows are next in line, Burch is confident she would have been honored as valedictorian at her graduation this spring. Having learned the school system will no longer recognize that honor, she’s decided to take action.
“I felt like everything I had done, all of these classes I had taken, all of the AP credits I had earned wouldn’t be going toward the goal that I thought I could have an opportunity to achieve," Burch says. “I really did feel defeated and sad for the other members of my class going for similar rank-based distinctions.”
Burch reached out for a meeting with the superintendent but has yet to have been given that opportunity. Tonight, she plans to make a request at the Huntsville City School Board meeting that the new policy be only applied to the freshman class.
“Implementing this at a current freshman level would give those students enough time to curate their schedules around other things and enough time to be prepared for this at graduation. But dropping this on the current seniors after the last three years of making sure they worked closely with their counselors and administration, made As, took the hardest classes they could beyond their interested fields, is really undercutting our goals and our successes that we have earned," Burch says.
Still, some feel that removing the valedictorian and salutatorian titles and instead honoring groups of students who have received high GPAs (students with a 4.0 GPA or above will be recognized as summa cum laude, and students with a 3.8 GPA or above will be recognized as magna cum laude), will allow more students to be honored for their accomplishments.
Aaron King, the principal of Huntsville High School, says the policy will also encourage students to pursue their passions despite how little their desired classes might weigh in to their GPAs.
“We also have a lot of students who, over the years, over several years, have dropped out of band, choir, theatre, journalism, and many other courses in pursuit of tenths, hundredths, even thousandths of a GPA point in order to be part of that top 20. It breaks my heart to see students leave their passions when they really should be able to pursue those and enjoy the benefits of those AP courses,” he says.
The Huntsville City School Board meeting is tonight at 5:30pm. We will be sure to keep you updated of any changes made to the new policy.
