4th case of rabies confirmed in Houston County for 2019

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Houston County Health Department has confirmed a fourth case of animal rabies for 2019.
According to the health department, a dog belonging to a resident on Windmill Road fought and killed a raccoon on Tuesday. The resident asked for the raccoon to be tested, and the health department confirmed the animal was positive for rabies.
The health department advised the dog involved is currently vaccinated against the rabies virus, but there was human exposure and the resident was encouraged to seek immediate advice from a licensed physician.
The health department advises residents take precautions including:
- Make sure your pets are current on their rabies vaccinations.
- Caution children not to pet or play with wild or stray animals.
- Report stray animals to animal control officials.
- If bitten by an animal, wash the wound with soap and water then immediately seek medical attention and report the bite to the health department or animal control officials.
The health department said in 2018 three rabid animals were found in Houston County. All three involved raccoons.
