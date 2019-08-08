Would be robber in McCalla, met by homeowner with a gun

McCalla, Ala. (WBRC) -Homeowners in the McCalla area are still a little shook up after a man tried to break into their home. He quickly found out he needed to leave. Paula Tucker initially thought the guy was a delivery driver, but something just didn’t seem right.
In surveillance video, you can see a man walking up on the porch of a home in McCalla and opening the door. To his surprise homeowner Shelby Tucker is waiting on him with his gun.
"I said you’ve picked the wrong house. You gotta go!” Tucker said.
The man jumps off the porch tries to explain himself.
"First thing he said was, ‘I need a cell phone charger. I need a cell phone charger.’ I said you asked for that in the wrong kind of way buddy. You gotta go! And then he’s like ‘Don’t shoot me, don’t shoot me.’ I said I’m not going to shoot you. But I said you need to go through those bushes,through them flowers and go,” Tucker said.
Shelby’s wife calls 911. The man eventually runs into the woods. Law enforcement finally caught him in the middle of 459. By that time, he lost his pants and was down to his blue underwear. Passerbys told investigators the man had a gun in his hand.
"I really didn’t feel threatened, other than surprised. I didn’t feel like he was a criminal. I just felt like the audacity of him just to open the door. Knock on the door, we would have met in a different situation but just to open the door? I felt shocked,” Tucker said.
The Tuckers’ usually leave that door unlocked when they’re at home but now will keep it locked.
“We normally don’t. You just go in the house so much that we don’t But it’s just one key to carry so we’ll just keep it locked,” Tucker added.
The man was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Authorities say he will face criminal charges when he’s released.
