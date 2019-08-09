Auburn to host annual fan day Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn’s annual fan day event will be held Saturday. From 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., at the Auburn Athletics Complex in the Indoor Practice Facility and Watson Field House, fans will have the chance to meet their favorite Auburn players and coaches as well as have them sign their Auburn memorabilia.
The football, equestrian, volleyball and soccer teams will all be present and in the Indoor Practice Facility. Aubie, cheerleaders and Tiger Paws can be found in the Watson Field House.
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn will be located on the bottom floor of the Auburn Athletic Complex.
Entrance to the practice facility area will be from the Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum parking lot on the north side of the facility. Fans are encouraged to park in the lots north of the practice facility.
The university is asking that each fan bring ONE item to be signed.
In addition to receiving the 2019 posters for football, equestrian, volleyball, soccer, cheerleaders and Tiger Paws, fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the 2019 Auburn Football media guide and live sports radios for the upcoming season.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.