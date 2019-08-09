Early move in brings more traffic to University of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This is a big week at the University of Alabama. Early move in is happening right now ahead of the start of Fall classes. That’s adding to the amount of traffic on campus.
Things looked busy outside of the Presidential Village dorm Friday as lots of cars lined up so people could unload them and help students move in.
This week, members of the band, freshman girls going through sorority rush, and a few others are moving in early.
One parent described the process as smooth, even though many more vehicles are traveling in the area.
"This has been the smoothest, most amazing move in day period. It’s like an orchestra. Everybody is friendly and helpful. It’s amazing,” Lisa Rogers said.
Classes at UA start August 21. Enrollment is expected to top 38,000 people.
