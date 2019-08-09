EatMGM restaurant Week returns Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - EAT MGM’s Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, promoting local restaurants and encouraging people to eat in Montgomery.
Over the next 10 days, more than a dozen restaurants are preparing special meals for special prices up to $35. There are also several "foodie meet-ups" this week, offering a social side to the week.
Restaurant Week is all about supporting local restaurants and trying something new and strengthening the relationships between restaurants, diners, visitors and the media.
The Montgomery Convention & Visitors Bureau uses EAT MGM week to raises awareness about the variety and quality of restaurants and food experiences in Montgomery. It is also meant to increase business for local restaurants, especially during the late summer, which can be a slower time for restaurants.
Dining specials and events are listed on the EatMGM website.
