Food for Thought 8/6

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
ALDI (1568 Eastern Boulevard): 100
Cakeology (6250 Atlanta Highway): 100
Mellow Mushroom (79 Commerce Street): 99
Hamburger King (547 South Decatur Street): 99
Seoul Market Deli (1841 Eastern Boulevard): 97
Midtown Pizza Kitchen (2940 Zelda Road): 96
Church’s Chicken (2450 East South Boulevard): 90
Wintzell’s Oyster House (105 Commerce Street): 90
Murphy USA (3809 Eastern Boulevard): 88
So Gong Dong Tofu Village INC. (1633 Eastern Boulevard): 88
Priority Items: Ice machine contained mold; food slicers stored without being properly washed
Capitol Farmers Market (Meat) (2256 East South Boulevard): 87
Priority Items: Shopping carts improperly used to store meat
