Georgiana man arrested on felony drug charges in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Georgiana man was arrested by several law enforcement agencies, including the Drug Task Force at a Greenville residence Tuesday.
The Greenville area DTF and members of the Greenville Police Department executed a search warrant on South Street in Greenville, Greenville Police Department Chief Justin Lovvorn said.
The search warrant, Lovvorn says, was a result of an extensive investigation and surveillance efforts over a period of time. The DTF had reason to believe that a wanted subject was frequenting a residence on South Street and participating in multiple illegal activities. Once the DTF investigation was complete, they had enough evidence to show that the wanted subject was at the residence on South Street.
Lovvorn says DTF then obtained a search warrant and executed it on Tuesday afternoon. The subject, identified as Antonio Mobley, was located inside the residence along with crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana, a stolen firearm, and a scale for weighing drugs.
Mobley, 30, was already wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance warrant and probation violations. He is also charged with: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and additional probation violation charges.
Lovvorn said Mobley also had a few hundred dollars in his possession that is believed to have been used in the sale or acquisition of illegal narcotics. This money was also seized by the DTF. The stolen firearm that was recovered had been reported stolen from a business in Evergreen.
