Heat Advisory issued Friday

Dangerous heat remains the main headline in a forecast with no shortage of active weather to speak of.
Heat Advisories are in effect Friday across central Alabama. Highs into the middle 90s will be complimented by heat index values of 105-108 degrees this afternoon.
Much like yesterday, this abundant heat will fuel thunderstorms into the second half of the day. These could be strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning and blinding rainfall.
The forecast doesn't budge much into the weekend. Rain chances are higher Saturday versus Sunday, but it's not a huge difference. Highs are still in the middle 90s with heat index values hovering around 105 degrees.
A secondar surge of hotter air will arrive early next week. Highs will trend into the upper 90s and dew points will remain very high. This combination will almost certainly put us back in Heat Advisory territory, and there’s an argument to be made our heat index could surge beyond 105 and closer to 110.
