Lee County tornado victims receive new home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One organization is working to give people back their sense of normalcy in the form of a new home after the devastating March 3 tornadoes in Lee County, which took 23 lives.
The Hugley family had just returned from church and were cooking lunch when the storms hit. Brenda and Ronnie Hugley took their 5-year-old daughter to the nearest closet, and Ronnie threw himself on top of his family to protect them from the fierce winds and debris. The family survived, but their property had been destroyed.
Five months later, the Hugleys are relieved to be home again. Thanks to Samaritan’s Purse, they not only received a new manufactured home but a medium-sized storm shelter as well.
“Thank God that I’m able to look at y’alls’ face today," Ronnie Hugley said. "It could have been the other way around. Before the storm got right here in this area, it had already took 10 lives up this street right here but He spared me, spared me to see this day right here.”
The family said in just the one day they’ve been out of a hotel, they are already making the new place their home.
