Meteorologist Eric Snitil leaving WSFA after 8 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ve welcomed him into your home for the last eight years as he’s shared his forecasts to plan out your day. But the days with WSFA 12 News morning meteorologist Eric Snitil are winding down.
Friday, he and station officials announced he’ll soon be leaving 12 East Delano Avenue for a new position as Chief Meteorologist with WROC-TV in Rochester, New York.
“Many of you know I grew up in the Great Lakes with a particular passion for lake-effect snow,” Eric writes. “I am excited to have the privilege to get back into the climate I grew up with at a station with a great legacy, like WSFA.”
Eric, a native of Ohio, came to WSFA 12 News from CBS affiliate KTVA in Anchorage, Alaska, so he knows what it’s like to be in very hot climates (looking at you Alabama) and the very cold ones. Rochester should suit him just fine in the latter category, as it gets more than 100 inches of snow on an annual basis (not looking at you anymore, Alabama)!
“Being honest, I’ve been 1,000 miles from my family for the last 10 years. It’s time. Being able to see them with regularity again is exceptionally important to me,” Eric explained.
During his tenure at WSFA 12 News, Eric met and married his wife, Katie. And there’s that Siberian Husky, Bolt, who makes a lot of cameos in his Today in Alabama and social media forecasts. Being a native of the River Region, however, we’re certain Katie will bring Eric back home on occasion for family visits.
Eric has a BA in Broadcast Journalism from Kent State University and a Certificate of Broadcast Meteorology with Advanced Standing from Mississippi State University. While at Kent, he served as Weather Director for TV2, the University’s student run television station. His work at TV2 earned him national recognition as “Best Student Weathercaster” in back to back years from the Broadcast Education Association.
Eric has the Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. In 2015 he was named Best Weather Anchor in Alabama by the Alabama Broadcasters Association. He’s also earned several Best Weather Anchor honors from the Associated Press during his time with WSFA 12 News.
Eric is also a familiar site in your children’s classrooms and at weather radio programming events. And we’re going to miss him dearly when Halloween rolls around.
See THIS.
And THIS.
He’s covered sunshine, rain, snowstorms and more than his share of heatwaves, hurricanes and tornadoes. But he’s done them accurately and with the utmost professionalism.
We’re certain his work has helped saved an unknown number of lives during severe weather coverage.
WSFA’s loss is WROC’s gain. We couldn’t be more proud of Eric and his accomplishments.
Eric’s last day on-air with WSFA 12 News is going to be Aug 23.
Congratulations, Eric!
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.