Patron shot while trying to stop Dollar General robbery

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say a patron was shot while trying to stop a robbery-in-progress.
Georgiana Police Chief Carlton Cook confirmed two masked men attempted to rob the Dollar General located on AL 106. Cook said the patron was shopping when the men entered the store. When the patron intervened, Cook says one of the masked men pulled out a .40 caliber firearm and shot the patron in the stomach.
The patron has been transported to a hospital in Montgomery. Cook does not know the condition of the patron.
No arrests have been made, but Cook says police are looking over surveillance video.
