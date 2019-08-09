Precious moments: Girl, 6, not quite awake for first school day

Audrey Smith tried to take her step-daughter's picture for the first day of school, but someone was still a bit sleepy! (Source: Courtesy: Audrey Smith)
By Bryan Henry | August 9, 2019 at 1:32 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 1:32 PM

NEW SITE, Ala. (WSFA) - With schools starting back, parents are busy snapping away at their cellphones to get that perfect back-to-school photo to commemorate a milestone.

That was the plan for 6-year-old New Site resident Skylar Dawn Smith’s step-mom.

But just as she went to snap the pic, Skylar went from smiling to yawning, a big yawn, apparently not quite fully awake to begin her first day of first-grade at Horseshoe Bend Elementary School.

Hopefully, Skylar will catch up on her rest this weekend!

