Blount shooting suspect exhibits mental distress during initial court appearance

Following the alleged road rage incident, the prosecutor stated a parent pulled into Johnnie Carr Middle School to drop off their child. Meantime, Johnson parked his car at Blount Elementary and walked over to the other campus to confront that parent with a gun in hand. Following the incident, the victim dropped off their student and pulled over to Blount, parked in the school’s carpool line, and walked down to Johnson’s car to take a picture. That’s when the prosecutor said Johnson allegedly pulled out the gun and fired on the victim, putting a shot through his car door.